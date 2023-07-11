One driver killed in two-vehicle head-on crash south of Cottage Grove Lake

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – Authorities said that a two-vehicle head-on crash south of Cottage Grove Lake killed one of the drivers early on Tuesday morning.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 3 a.m. on July 11 to a two-vehicle crash near milepost 11 on London Road, sheriff’s office said. LCSO officials said that a southbound white Ford pickup truck failed to negotiate a curve and crossed into the oncoming lane, hitting a northbound Dodge pickup truck head-on.
The driver of the Dodge pickup died at the scene, sheriff’s officials said. LCSO said the driver of the Ford pickup was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to authorities. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4179, option 1.