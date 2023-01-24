One injured after crashing into power pole

EUGENE, Ore. -- One person took a trip to the hospital Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle, which itself collided with a power pole and knocked it over.
Just after 7 a.m. on January 24, Eugene Springfield Fire officials were called to a vehicle that had crashed into a parked car and a power pole just off Prairie Road and Carol Avenue in Eugene. Lane County Sheriff’s Office personnel on the scene said they were still working to determine what direction the vehicle was traveling when it crashed. One person was taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.
The Eugene Water and Electric Board was on the scene assessing the damage to the power pole and had traffic diverted while crews continued to investigate. EWEB says the crash caused about five customers to lose power, but crews expect to have electricity restored before Noon on January 24.