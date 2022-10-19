One injured after foggy Junction City crash

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- One person is in the hospital in unknown condition after an early-morning crash in Junction City that damaged power lines, officials said.
Officials say the crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. along Highway 99 in Junction City, just north of the Eugene airport. Authorities say the crash involved two vehicles and suspect thick morning fog was a contributing factor, but were unable to provide more details as their investigation is still underway. One person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries, and is currently in unknown condition.
The crash ended up knocking over some power lines. Emerald People’s Utility District is working to restore the power pole that was knocked over.