One injured after foggy Junction City crash

Weather Alert

...CHANGE TO A MUCH MORE ACTIVE WEATHER PATTERN FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND... A change to a much more unsettled weather pattern is expected to begin Friday and continue through the weekend. The first strong frontal system is forecast to move through the waters Friday evening. Expect northwest wind gusts 20 to 30 kt ahead of the front. Northwest winds will most likely be even stronger behind the frontal passage, possibly producing gale force gusts Friday night into Saturday morning. In fact, this is when model guidance suggests there is a 60 to 80 percent chance of gale force gusts over the northern and central waters and around a 20 percent chance over the southern waters. In addition to the increasing winds, significant wave heights will build to 8 to 12 feet by late Friday night. Seas will build even more on Saturday, peaking around 13 to 15 feet Saturday afternoon before decreasing to around 10 feet on Sunday. These wave heights are several feet higher than what has been observed over the past several days. Those with plans to venture out over the coastal waters this weekend should be prepared for significantly higher waves and possible gale force wind gusts.