One killed in HWY 99 crash north of Monroe

MONROE, Ore. -- One person is dead and another is injured after a car crash along Highway 99W north of Monroe.
According to officials with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, they responded to the crash at the intersection of 99W and Dawson Road around 9:45 a.m. on Feb 25.
Officials said a Jeep was driving north on the highway and attempted to turn onto Dawson Road when a Ford pickup truck driving south collided with it.
Authorities said the front-seat passenger of the Jeep died at the scene, while the driver was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis with injuries. A rear-seat passenger of the Jeep and the driver of the Ford were not injured.
Officials said both drivers were cooperating with investigators. Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, they said.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Sergeant Iverson at (541) 766-0139.