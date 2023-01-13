 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 11 to 16 ft at 19 seconds and southeast winds 15
to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

One lane of Highway 101 open after landslide, ODOT confirms

Temporary gravel lane at Highway 101

PORT ORFORD, Ore. -- One lane of Highway 101 has been reopened to traffic Friday after a landslide on Monday closed the roadway, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.

A temporary gravel lane has filled in damage caused by a landslide on January 9 that damaged a 200-yard stretch of Highway 101 about 12 miles south of Port Orford. ODOT officials said parts of the damaged section fell as far as 15 feet and slid west as far as 12 feet. The road was closed and work to repair the damage began immediately.

At 3:30 p.m. on January 13, ODOT announced the roadway is once again open to travel. ODOT officials said crews will be flagging traffic through the temporary gravel lane, and said that travelers should expect delays and exercise caution near people and equipment. ODOT says the temporary lane has no weight restrictions and can accommodate 14-foot wide loads. Crews will continue to work on repairing the highway and watch for more landslide activity.

