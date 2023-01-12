 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO NOON PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas building to 12 to 14 ft at 10
seconds and southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 15
to 20 ft at 18 seconds and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 10 AM this morning to noon PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

One lane of Highway 101 to re-open after landslide

Work on Highway 101 after landslide

PORT ORFORD, Ore. -- One lane of Highway 101, which suffered a landslide on Monday that severely damaged the roadway, is expected to reopen Friday after contractors were able to repair some of the damage, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

A 200-yard segment of Highway 101 about 12 miles south of Port Orford was closed on Monday, January 9. ODOT officials said a landslide had caused the section of road to drop by as much as 15 feet straight down and slide about 12 feet out towards the coast. ODOT closed the road and contractors began repair work immediately.

ODOT officials said one lane of Highway 101 will be open starting Friday, January 13, if weather permits. ODOT said forecasted rain could slow work or cause another landslide, leading to an extension of the closure. ODOT said the temporary lane is built from gravel and rock, and contractors will be on the site to keep watch for signs of another landslide. Traffic will be flagged through the lane when it reopens, and travelers should expect delays through the area.

