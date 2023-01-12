One lane of Highway 101 to re-open after landslide

PORT ORFORD, Ore. -- One lane of Highway 101, which suffered a landslide on Monday that severely damaged the roadway, is expected to reopen Friday after contractors were able to repair some of the damage, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
A 200-yard segment of Highway 101 about 12 miles south of Port Orford was closed on Monday, January 9. ODOT officials said a landslide had caused the section of road to drop by as much as 15 feet straight down and slide about 12 feet out towards the coast. ODOT closed the road and contractors began repair work immediately.
ODOT officials said one lane of Highway 101 will be open starting Friday, January 13, if weather permits. ODOT said forecasted rain could slow work or cause another landslide, leading to an extension of the closure. ODOT said the temporary lane is built from gravel and rock, and contractors will be on the site to keep watch for signs of another landslide. Traffic will be flagged through the lane when it reopens, and travelers should expect delays through the area.