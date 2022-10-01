One man dead after car crash in Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL, Ore.- One man is dead after his car rolled off of the roadway.
On Friday, at about 11:11 p.m. the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Parkway Road near Valley Road in Pleasant Hill.
A white Chevrolet S10 was traveling northbound when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and rolled.
The driver, a 41-year-old male, did not survive the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.
The Lane County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Goshen-Pleasant Hill Fire.
