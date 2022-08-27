One man dead after car crashes into tree along Highway 126 near Walton

HIGHWAY 126, Ore. -- One man is dead after a crash along Highway 126 near Walton, police said.
The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m., about four miles west of Walton at milepost 29, according to police.
Police identified the man who died as Chad Colborn, 39, of Florence. They said he was driving westbound in a Chevrolet Colorado that failed to negotiate a corner, left the road, and crashed into a tree.
Colburn died at the scene. Police said another passenger, Skeyla Wardrobe, 26, of Mapleton was critically injured. She was flown to the hospital.
Two other passengers, Shane Sprinkle, 34, of Florence and Jaydon Woodruff, 24, of Eugene were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The highway was closed for about five hours following the crash. The roads have since reopened, according to ODOT.