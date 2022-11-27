One man dead after high speed chase leads to crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- One man is dead after a high speed chase lead to a crash along Highway 126.
According to officials with the Springfield Police Department, one of their officers was stopped at a red light on 42nd Street and Main Street, when they saw a dark-colored Range Rover pass him eastbound on Main Street. They said the car was going 80-90 miles per hour. They said this happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Officials said the officer tried to catch the car, but due to extremely high speeds, wasn't able to.
Officers began searching the area of Highway 126 and Thurston road, when they said they got a 911 call about a car crash in the 3800 block of Highway 126.
Officials said they arrived within seconds, to find the driver of the Ranger Rover dead.
An investigation is underway; officials said alcohol and speed are being investigated as contributing factors.