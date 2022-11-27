 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST
MONDAY NIGHT...


* WHAT...Seas 10 to 13 ft at 12 seconds and northwest winds 10 to
20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until midnight PST Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

One man dead after high speed chase leads to crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Credit: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- One man is dead after a high speed chase lead to a crash along Highway 126. 

According to officials with the Springfield Police Department, one of their officers was stopped at a red light on 42nd Street and Main Street, when they saw a dark-colored Range Rover pass him eastbound on Main Street. They said the car was going 80-90 miles per hour. They said this happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said the officer tried to catch the car, but due to extremely high speeds, wasn't able to. 

Officers began searching the area of Highway 126 and Thurston road, when they said they got a 911 call about a car crash in the 3800 block of Highway 126. 

Officials said they arrived within seconds, to find the driver of the Ranger Rover dead. 

An investigation is underway; officials said alcohol and speed are being investigated as contributing factors. 

 

Recommended for you