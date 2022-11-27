 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...


* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 15 to 20 ft at 12 seconds
and southwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt
expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 12 ft at 13
seconds and southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 PM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday.
Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

One man dead after high speed crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Credit: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- One man is dead after a high speed chase lead to a crash along Highway 126. 

According to officials with the Springfield Police Department, one of their officers was stopped at a red light on 42nd Street and Main Street, when they saw a dark-colored Range Rover pass him eastbound on Main Street. They said the car was going 80-90 miles per hour. They said this happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said the officer tried to catch the car, but due to extremely high speeds, wasn't able to. 

Officers began searching the area of Highway 126 and Thurston road, when they said they got a 911 call about a car crash in the 3800 block of Highway 126. 

Officials said they arrived within seconds, to find the driver of the Ranger Rover dead. 

An investigation is underway; officials said alcohol and speed are being investigated as contributing factors. 

 

