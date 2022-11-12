One man dead after single motorcycle crash in Springfield

Roads have reopened as of Saturday night.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - One man is dead following a single motorcycle crash in Springfield, Springfield Police confirmed.
Emergency crews and officers responded around 1:50 p.m. to the crash near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Riverbend Dr.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Drivers headed towards Springfield on MLK Jr. Pkwy are being detoured onto Cardinal Way.
Drivers headed towards Springfield on MLK Jr. Pkwy are being detoured onto Cardinal Way.
Roads will be closed for the next two to three hours while the major accident team investigates.
