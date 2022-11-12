 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 10 ft at 17 seconds and northeast winds 5 to 10
kt expected. Isolated gusts to 20 kt possible in the coastal
gaps.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

One man dead after single motorcycle crash in Springfield

  • Updated
  • 0
Springfield Crash

Roads have reopened as of Saturday night.

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - One man is dead following a single motorcycle crash in Springfield, Springfield Police confirmed. 

Emergency crews and officers responded around 1:50 p.m. to the crash near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Riverbend Dr.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drivers headed towards Springfield on MLK Jr. Pkwy are being detoured onto Cardinal Way.

Roads will be closed for the next two to three hours while the major accident team investigates.

This a developing story. Stay with KEZI for the latest.

