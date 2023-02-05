 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST
MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM
PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 11 to 16 ft at 13 seconds and west winds 5 to 15 kt with
gusts to 20 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 11 ft
at 12 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected. For the Gale Watch, seas 10 to 15 ft at 14 seconds
and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 6 AM PST Monday. Small
Craft Advisory, from 6 AM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. Gale
Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

One man dead in suspected drunk driving car crash

  • Updated
Fatal crash

UMPQUA, Ore. - A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after police said he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle. 

On Saturday, at 5:40 p.m., police said 911 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard Creek Road. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered 60-year-old Roseburg resident Russ Lee Vanderhoof, had been traveling in the 12000-block of Hubbard Creek Road in his 1997 Ford F350 pickup when he failed to turn a corner.

The vehicle had been stopped from traveling down an embankment when it struck a tree just off of the roadway. Upon further investigation, deputies believe Vanderhoof left his truck after the crash when the vehicle shifted resulting in Vanderhoof being struck and ran over.

Vanderhoof was declared dead at the scene by fire and EMS personnel. 

Deputies said alcohol and speed appear to be contributing factors in the crash. Officials said they are still investigating the crash as of Sunday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #23-0458.

 

