One man dead in suspected drunk driving car crash

UMPQUA, Ore. - A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after police said he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle.
On Saturday, at 5:40 p.m., police said 911 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard Creek Road. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered 60-year-old Roseburg resident Russ Lee Vanderhoof, had been traveling in the 12000-block of Hubbard Creek Road in his 1997 Ford F350 pickup when he failed to turn a corner.
The vehicle had been stopped from traveling down an embankment when it struck a tree just off of the roadway. Upon further investigation, deputies believe Vanderhoof left his truck after the crash when the vehicle shifted resulting in Vanderhoof being struck and ran over.
Vanderhoof was declared dead at the scene by fire and EMS personnel.
Deputies said alcohol and speed appear to be contributing factors in the crash. Officials said they are still investigating the crash as of Sunday night.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #23-0458.