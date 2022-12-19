One-on-one with Eugene's newly sworn in Interim Ward 7 Councilor

EUGENE, Ore. -- There's officially a new face on the Eugene City Council: Lyndsie Leech was sworn in Monday morning in the mayor's office and is now Interim Ward Seven Councilor.

“I felt called or compelled to accept this role,” Leech said.

This comes as the seat has been empty for months after Claire Syrett was recalled back in September.

"I think it's a big role to fill, and I saw this opening, and I have in my skills and my experiences the things that I wanted to see in a city councilor,” Leech said.

Leech said she would describe herself as a middle-class working parent.

“Just trying to hustle every day to make ends meet, just like the majority of people that live here in Eugene. I’m going to be trying my best to live those values and represent people like me,” Leech said.

While Leech doesn't have a political background, she's worked in nonprofit management for over a decade, including with Food for Lane County, Looking Glass, and HIV Alliance. For the past two years, she's served as the Executive Director of WellMama, a mental health support nonprofit based in Eugene.

"I hope to be able to use my values on the council to be able to offer a really fresh perspective. I've never been in the political scene, and so I think that freshness is actually a benefit in this case,” Leech said.

Leech is a huge advocate for mental health and is pushing for more affordable housing. She believes with her experience, she'll bridge the gap between leaders and the voice of the people in hopes of creating positive change.

"I think having me on there is going to give new information or represent other sets of groups and people that aren't necessarily heard at that level. Whatever I can do in my short time, hopefully, longer, I'll do,” Leech said.

However, not everyone is not in favor of her taking on this interim role. She said if you have a question or problem, to contact her.

“I’m not taking it lightly. I’m doing the work. If you have concerns with me, I encourage everyone to reach out to me, and I will sit down with you are have a conversation with you, and we can get on the same page,” Leech said.