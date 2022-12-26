One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Eugene

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 PM PST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
50 mph expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro
Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater
Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down. Scattered power outages are
likely. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 17 to 22 ft at 16 seconds
and south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt. For the
Storm Warning, seas 27 to 32 ft at 15 seconds and southwest
winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 60 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Storm
Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or
occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take
shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and
consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds
and waves subside.

&&

Weather Alert

...BUILDING SEAS LATER SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...

An active weather pattern Sunday night through Wednesday will
result in large waves, especially late Tuesday through early
Wednesday. The first in a series of strong weather systems is
expected to impact the coastal waters, including the coastal bars,
Sunday evening through Monday. Combined seas to 20 feet can be
expected, with breakers to 25 feet possible.

An even stronger storm will impact the waters Monday night
through Tuesday. Strong gale force wind is likely Monday night
through Tuesday evening. There is the potential for storm force
wind. Seas to 25 feet are likely late Tuesday morning through
early Wednesday, with some model guidance showing 25 to 30 foot
seas over the Oregon coastal waters. Should seas reach 25 feet,
breakers 30 to 35 feet would be possible.

Waves of this magnitude will create very hazardous conditions,
including beach inundation and water surging into normally dry
areas near shore. Coastal bar navigation will also be extremely
difficult.

developing breaking

One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Eugene

  • Updated
  • 0
One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Eugene

Eugene Police responding to single-vehicle crash early Monday morning on Dec. 26 in Eugene, that's left one person dead.

EUGENE, Ore.-- A single-vehicle crash has left 1 person dead and another person injured.

It occurred on N. Washington St. & Clark St. by Skinner Butte Park right before 2:15 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26.

Eugene Police say the driver was traveling fast when he crashed into a cement power poll. He died on the scene.

The passenger was taken to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield with non-life threatening injuries.

The area was flooded with water because the crash destroyed a fire hydrant in the area.

EWEB and the City of Eugene have been informed of the damage to the poll and hydrant, and were in route to check on any additional damage.

This is an ongoing investigation as Eugene Police’s major collisions unit continues to determine the exact cause of the crash.

