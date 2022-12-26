One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore.-- A single-vehicle crash has left 1 person dead and another person injured.
It occurred on N. Washington St. & Clark St. by Skinner Butte Park right before 2:15 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26.
Eugene Police say the driver was traveling fast when he crashed into a cement power poll. He died on the scene.
The passenger was taken to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield with non-life threatening injuries.
The area was flooded with water because the crash destroyed a fire hydrant in the area.
EWEB and the City of Eugene have been informed of the damage to the poll and hydrant, and were in route to check on any additional damage.
This is an ongoing investigation as Eugene Police’s major collisions unit continues to determine the exact cause of the crash.