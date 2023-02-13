One person dead, another in custody after fatal car crash

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 18 to 23 ft at 15 seconds and northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 16 to 21 ft at 15 seconds and north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Gale Warning, until 7 AM PST Tuesday. Hazardous Seas Warning, from 7 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&