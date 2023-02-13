One person dead, another in custody after fatal car crash

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS
EVENING TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of a dusting to
1 inch, except 1 to 3 inches above 500 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulations will vary considerably
below 1000 feet, with most areas seeing less than a half inch
of snow accumulation. Isolated, heavier snow showers will
produce localized snow accumulations of 1 inch or more,
especially for elevations above 500 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM PST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 18 to 23 ft at 15 seconds
and northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. For
the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 16
to 21 ft at 15 seconds and north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts
up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 7 AM PST Tuesday. Hazardous Seas
Warning, from 7 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

One person dead, another in custody after fatal car crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore.- Officials are investigating a single vehicle traffic crash after one person died on Saturday. 

On February 11th at about 7:00 p.m., deputies with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the report of a single vehicle traffic crash in the 37100blk of Row River Rd, near the Row River School. 

A preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 1992 Toyota pickup had been traveling westbound on Row River Rd. when it failed to drive around a curve. 

The truck slid before rolling over and ejecting a passenger, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.  Intoxication does not appear to be a factor in the crash.  This investigation is ongoing and the identities of those involved are being withheld at this time. 

However, while deputies were investigating the crash, a 1997 Ford pickup driven by 51-year-old Richard Eugene Watkins tried to drive through the crash scene and nearly hit a patrol car.  Deputies contacted Watkins and determined him to be under the influence of alcohol. 

Watkins was arrested for DUII. 

