One person dead, another in custody after fatal car crash

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore.- Officials are investigating a single vehicle traffic crash after one person died on Saturday.
On February 11th at about 7:00 p.m., deputies with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the report of a single vehicle traffic crash in the 37100blk of Row River Rd, near the Row River School.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 1992 Toyota pickup had been traveling westbound on Row River Rd. when it failed to drive around a curve.
The truck slid before rolling over and ejecting a passenger, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Intoxication does not appear to be a factor in the crash. This investigation is ongoing and the identities of those involved are being withheld at this time.
However, while deputies were investigating the crash, a 1997 Ford pickup driven by 51-year-old Richard Eugene Watkins tried to drive through the crash scene and nearly hit a patrol car. Deputies contacted Watkins and determined him to be under the influence of alcohol.
Watkins was arrested for DUII.