One person in custody after shots fired inside Lebanon home, no injuries reported

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

LEBANON, Ore. -- One person is in custody after police said shots were fired inside of a home in the area of W Vine Street between S Main Street and S Second Street in Lebanon, police said.

No injuries were reported. This reportedly happened at about 4 p.m. Sunday.

Officers from multiple agencies are currently on scene, securing the house where this reportedly happened.

Police are asking people to remain indoors until further notice as this is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KEZI for the latest.

