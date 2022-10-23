One person transported to hospital after large protest outside of Old Nick's Pub

Update: Roads are now open at 1st Avenue from Lawrence and Jefferson, according to Eugene Police.
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police responded to the 200 block of Washington Street Sunday after large crowds were blocking roadways.
According to police, crowds were present because of an event at Old Nick's Pub that was being publicized on social media not only locally, but across the state.
Police said around 9:45 a.m. people began arriving in groups and firearms were reported in both groups.
Around 11:00 a.m., Washington between 1st Ave. and 3rd Ave. was shut down because the crowds were blocking the roadways.
Police said shortly after, both groups were throwing objects at each other and a woman appeared to have been exposed to pepper spray.
They said fire medics were called because a man was reported down. Fire crews transported him to the hospital, according to police.
KEZI spoke to staff and performers at Old Nick's Pub on Thursday. They told KEZI they have been receiving death threats in response to their Drag Queen Storytime event.