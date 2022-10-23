 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN LANE COUNTY UNTIL 6 PM
PDT MONDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT
Monday. All other counties west of the Cascades have been canceled.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for eastern Lane
County. The Cedar Creek wildfire burning in the region combined with
forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy
levels at times through Monday.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
7 to 12 ft at 16 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

One person transported to hospital after large protest outside of Old Nick's Pub

  • Updated
Large crowds near Old Nick's Pub

Update: Roads are now open at 1st Avenue from Lawrence and Jefferson, according to Eugene Police.

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police responded to the 200 block of Washington Street Sunday after large crowds were blocking roadways.

According to police, crowds were present because of an event at Old Nick's Pub that was being publicized on social media not only locally, but across the state.

Police said around 9:45 a.m. people began arriving in groups and firearms were reported in both groups.

Around 11:00 a.m., Washington between 1st Ave. and 3rd Ave. was shut down because the crowds were blocking the roadways.

Police said shortly after, both groups were throwing objects at each other and a woman appeared to have been exposed to pepper spray.

They said fire medics were called because a man was reported down. Fire crews transported him to the hospital, according to police.

KEZI spoke to staff and performers at Old Nick's Pub on Thursday. They told KEZI they have been receiving death threats in response to their Drag Queen Storytime event.

