One stabbed in fight on 16th Avenue, Eugene police report

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two people are receiving medical treatment after a three-person fight that left one with stab wounds and another with serious but non-life-threatening injuries Monday, according to the Eugene Police Department.
According to the EPD, at about 3:33 p.m. on November 14, a man and his girlfriend were walking on 16th Avenue near High Street when two other men, who police say were known to the couple, began following them. Police said the following men got into a fight with the male half of the couple, and during the fight one of them was stabbed more than once. Police said the male half of the couple sustained serious but not-life-threatening injuries.
Eugene police say they set up an investigation near the scene of the altercation, and members of the public were asked to avoid the area while the investigation was underway. Police say the man who was stabbed was taken to a nearby hospital via private vehicle, then flown to another hospital for more advanced care. The male half of the couple was also taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries. Police say there is no threat to the public, but an investigation is ongoing.