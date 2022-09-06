One taken to hospital after stabbing, suspect in custody, police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- At least one person was reportedly injured Tuesday morning in an alleged stabbing incident that Eugene police are currently investigating.
The incident was reported at about 10:45 a.m. on September 6. Police say one individual was reportedly stabbed at an address on Kingsley Road near Goodpasture Island Road. Police say they were taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Police have reportedly arrested a suspect and say there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police will stay on the scene for some time to carry out an investigation.
