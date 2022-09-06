 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One taken to hospital after stabbing, suspect in custody, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
EPD Kingsley Road alleged stabbing

EUGENE, Ore. -- At least one person was reportedly injured Tuesday morning in an alleged stabbing incident that Eugene police are currently investigating.

The incident was reported at about 10:45 a.m. on September 6. Police say one individual was reportedly stabbed at an address on Kingsley Road near Goodpasture Island Road. Police say they were taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police have reportedly arrested a suspect and say there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police will stay on the scene for some time to carry out an investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with KEZI for the latest details as they come to light.

Eugene Police EPD
EPD pulls up to scene of alleged stabbing

Tags

Recommended for you