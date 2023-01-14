One Year Later: Reflecting on the mass shooting at the WOW Hall

EUGENE, Ore.- It's a time of reflection as we pass the one year anniversary of the mass shooting at the WOW Hall in downtown Eugene.
WOW Hall was a very different sight on January 14th, 2022. Six people were seemingly shot at random during a concert at the popular venue.
All of the victims, thankfully, survived. Now, a year later, the pieces are still being picked up.
Deb Maher is the executive director at the hall. She told KEZI 9 News even though the day is a reminder of a simply horrific incident, there's still light at the end of the tunnel.
"What has come out of it has been even more positivity. One of the things that we did to get over the trauma of it all was to conduct community healing gatherings," Maher said. "And I'm happy to say that the mayor came and was there throughout our first one. We had support from the trauma project for our staff, and we started reaching out and imagining what this place is meant to be and can be."
And in this season of positivity, officials at the venue are rebuilding.
"...we're doing tons of new installations here," Maher said. "For production equipment, new sound speakers. We've got lighting, and projectors and great volunteers and a fantastic production and an amazing staff."
She said they've added several new security cameras around the facility, and new security check-ins to ensure everyone's safety. Maher said she's glad things took a positive turn, one year later.
"We couldn't be happier about where we are today," she said.
KEZI 9 News also checked in with one of the victims of the shooting, Aaleigha Tynan.
Tynan was shot in the leg during the shooting. In the days following the shooting, she described a terrifying experience.
"It was scary. It definitely could've been worse if it was any further into my leg. It burns; it burns really, really bad," she said. "All I could think about was getting home to my kids."
She said despite her physical and emotional injuries, she hopes to bring more opportunities to the WOW hall, and continue attending concerts there, when she find the time.
"Just thinking about the different types of events that can be brought to the WOW hall, and of course keep it alive and going and keep a good name for it," Tynan said. "
Officials with the Eugene Police Department are still investigating the case at this time.