One Year Later: Reflecting on the mass shooting at the WOW Hall

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SUNDAY TO
4 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 10 to 15 ft at 14 seconds
and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. For the
Small Craft Advisory, seas 11 to 16 ft at 12 seconds and
southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 8 AM PST Sunday. Small Craft
Advisory, from 8 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SUNDAY TO
4 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 10 to 15 ft at 14 seconds
and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. For the
Small Craft Advisory, seas 11 to 16 ft at 12 seconds and
southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 8 AM PST Sunday. Small Craft
Advisory, from 8 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

One Year Later: Reflecting on the mass shooting at the WOW Hall

  • Updated
  • 0

EUGENE, Ore.- It's a time of reflection as we pass the one year anniversary of the mass shooting at the WOW Hall in downtown Eugene. 

WOW Hall was a very different sight on January 14th, 2022. Six people were seemingly shot at random during a concert at the popular venue. 

MORE: Six hospitalized after shooting at WOW Hall in Eugene

Wow Hall in downtown Eugene

All of the victims, thankfully, survived. Now, a year later, the pieces are still being picked up. 

Deb Maher is the executive director at the hall. She told KEZI 9 News even though the day is a reminder of a simply horrific incident, there's still light at the end of the tunnel.

"What has come out of it has been even more positivity. One of the things that we did to get over the trauma of it all was to conduct community healing gatherings," Maher said. "And I'm happy to say that the mayor came and was there throughout our first one. We had support from the trauma project for our staff, and we started reaching out and imagining what this place is meant to be and can be."

Deb Maher is the executive director at the hall.

And in this season of positivity, officials at the venue are rebuilding. 

"...we're doing tons of new installations here," Maher said. "For production equipment, new sound speakers. We've got lighting, and projectors and great volunteers and a fantastic production and an amazing staff."

She said they've added several new security cameras around the facility, and new security check-ins to ensure everyone's safety. Maher said she's glad things took a positive turn, one year later. 

"We couldn't be happier about where we are today," she said. 

KEZI 9 News also checked in with one of the victims of the shooting, Aaleigha Tynan.

RELATED: Gunshot victim recalls horrific shooting outside WOW Hall

Tynan was shot in the leg during the shooting. In the days following the shooting, she described a terrifying experience. 

"It was scary. It definitely could've been worse if it was any further into my leg. It burns; it burns really, really bad," she said. "All I could think about was getting home to my kids."

She said despite her physical and emotional injuries, she hopes to bring more opportunities to the WOW hall, and continue attending concerts there, when she find the time.

"Just thinking about the different types of events that can be brought to the WOW hall, and of course keep it alive and going and keep a good name for it," Tynan said. "

Officials with the Eugene Police Department are still investigating the case at this time.  

 

Recommended for you