Open fires banned in Willamette National Forest as wildfires rage

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – As firefighters battle several wildfires in the Willamette National Forest, officials with the U.S. Forest Service have announced several new restrictions on activities in the woods.

Fire danger is very high in the Willamette National Forest, and several restrictions are already in place, the USFS said. Starting on August 8, Forest Service officials issued a new order prohibiting all campfires, charcoal or briquette fires, pellet fires, or other open fires in all areas within the forest, including campgrounds and wilderness areas. Devices that use liquified or bottled fuel are allowed as long as they can be instantly switched off.

“As abnormal dry conditions and warm temperatures persist across the region, we ask the public to please follow all fire restrictions” said Kevin Reese, Fire Staff Officer for the Northwest Oregon Interagency Fire Management Organization. “This step will help reduce preventable human-caused wildland fires.”

Campfires aren’t the only prohibited activity. Smoking is not allowed unless inside an enclosed vehicle or building. Welding or operating a torch with an open flame is also not allowed. Generators are only permitted on areas devoid of vegetation, and motor vehicles can only be operated on designated trails and roads.