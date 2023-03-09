Opponents of Eugene natural gas ban submit 12,000-signature petition to refer ban to ballot

EUGENE, Ore. -- The City of Eugene’s recently-passed ordinance banning natural gas in new construction will likely be referred to voters after a local group submitted a petition with more than 12,000 signatures asking for the decision to go to voters.
On February 6, Eugene city councilors voted 3-5 to oppose sending the issue of banning natural gas in new construction to Eugene residents for a vote. The council then immediately voted 5-3 in favor of moving forward with the proposed ordinance, effectively passing it without the vote of Eugene citizens.
Eugene citizens opposed to the ban grouped together and began a campaign to try to get the ordinance referred to the November 2023 ballot. After about a month of campaigning and signature-gathering, the group, calling itself Eugene Residents for Energy Choice, gathered enough signatures and submitted their petition to the Eugene City Recorder’s office on March 9. Officials with the group said they gathered 12,262 signatures, almost double the required number of 6,460. Next, Lane County Elections must verify the signatures.
Officials with Eugene Residents for Energy Choice said this will give the people of Eugene the opportunity to have their voices heard. However, proponents of the ordinance have said since before the ordinance was passed that it would be a necessary step for the city of Eugene to move towards its climate goals. Protests both for and against the natural gas ban have been held, with a recent protest being held in favor of the ban at Kesey Square in Eugene.