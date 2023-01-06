Oregon #2 in the U.S. for electric vehicle sales in 2022

SALEM, Ore. -- As efforts to electrify Oregon’s transportation infrastructure continue, Oregonians have been buying more electric vehicles than ever, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
According to ODOT, Oregon ended 2022 as the number two state in the U.S. for share of new vehicles sold that are all-electric. ODOT said about 1,000 electric vehicles were sold per month in the state, and there were about 57,700 registered in Oregon by September of 2022. Monthly sales of EV’s rose month-after-month, and is on track to keep increasing in 2023, according to ODOT.
ODOT officials said infrastructure to charge all those electric vehicles also saw major improvements in 2022. The first phase of Oregon’s West Coast Electric Highway was completed in May, and ODOT says more upgrades to the fast charger network are scheduled to be finished in 2023. ODOT said this will bring the total of fast charging stations in Oregon up to nearly 480, and that there are about 1,700 Public Level 2 charging stations across Oregon.
In 2023, ODOT says they will be funding chargers in locations that have seen less private investment such as multifamily homes, rural areas, and underserved communities. According to ODOT, they committed $100 million over five years for charging infrastructure back in March 2022 that will help build even more charging stations along highways and in communities across the state.