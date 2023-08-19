Oregon Aloha Festival organizers plan festivities to celebrate culture and support Maui survivors

EUGENE, Ore. -- On Saturday, people met at La Quinta Inn to plan for next month's Oregon Aloha Festival, a celebration of Pacific Islander heritage and pride.
Planning and important decisions were made about collecting donations for Maui wildfire survivors at the festival. A key part of the planning was ensuring they create a unique festival for the community.
President of the Oregon Aloha Festival, Naomi Hunkin said its important to provide an event for the often-underrepresented community in the area.
“There's just not a lot of representation period in this community for Pacific Islanders, so it's exciting to be able to have something that motivates more and more activity,” Hunkin said. “Everybody wants to cover down on how they can help so today we'll gather ideas and add executions on what we need to do as a community to get that help."
With heavy hearts, both event organizers and people at the town hall said they feel a deep obligation to help their friends and family in need on Maui. Attendee Akiko Colton said it does not matter where you are from, everyone should feel the need to help out.
“People carry aloha and we like to support and if they can see what we do and just because we don't live there doesn't mean we don't need to help,” Colton said. “It's the spirit of aloha wherever you are it doesn't have to be Hawaii mainland or other places in the world we just want to send our love toward them."
A donation drive for wildfire survivors is currently taking place across Lane County and organizers are planning on making it a central part of next month's festival. A full list of items needed and sites where donations are being collected can be found on the Oregon Aloha Festival's Facebook page.
“I don't know how else to word it but there's just…our hearts are in Maui right now,” Hunkin said.