Oregon Bach Festival opens with indigenous land blessing by Kalapuya elder

EUGENE, Ore. – A special ceremony will kick off this year’s Oregon Bach Festival, with an indigenous land blessing provided by Kalapuya tribal elder Jan Michael Looking Wolf.
Along with the blessing, which will begin at 6:45 p.m. on June 30, the Kalapuya elder will also perform on a native flute. Officials with the Oregon Bach Festival, which is one of the world’s leading music festivals, consider the blessing an essential component of the occasion.
"This is a small action that we're taking this year," said James Boyde, director of programming and administrations for the Oregon Bach Festival. "But I hope that this leads to something much more substantial in terms of collaborating Music making, some commissions and something we can do to really tie the festival to all people of Oregon and all traditions of Oregon as we move forward."
The festival runs through July 16 and features musicians participating at various locations throughout Eugene, organizers said. Locations include the Hult Center, Beall Concert Hall, and many local churches.
On July 6, a celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Hult Center for Oregon Bach Festival co-founder Royce Saltzman, who passed away in April.
Tickets for the Oregon Bach Festival are available at the Hult Center Ticket Office, and details on scheduled performances can be found online.
More information on Jan Michael Looking Wolf can be found on his website.