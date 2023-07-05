Oregon Bach Festival to memorialize co-founder Dr. Royce Saltzman

EUGENE, Ore. – A celebration of life will be held on Thursday afternoon for the co-founder of the Oregon Bach Festival, organizers said.
A memorial for Dr. Royce Saltzman, who passed away at age 94 in April, will be held at 2:30 p.m. on July 6 at the Hult Center. Along with being a co-founder of the world renowned music festival, Saltzman also served as a longtime executive director and board member, said James Boyde, director of programming and administrations for the festival.
“He was just a special man,” Boyde said. “In the time that I got to know him, he was always just so lovely. and as a founder, to give that support to staff and leadership of OBF, that will always be something that I remember.”
Saltzman began his tenure at the University of Oregon in 1964, and over the next five decades helped grow the Oregon Bach Festival from a small conducting master class into an international multimillion dollar festival featuring some of the world’s greatest singers and guest artists.
“Through his leadership, locally especially that the connections and traditions made here so that this could grow from a small conducting masterclass in 1970 into an international festival where world premieres by composers happen on a regular basis,” Boyde said.
The memorial is free and open to the public, and will feature musical elements as well as some narrative and storytelling elements as a tribute to Saltzman’s contributions to the Bach festival and local community culture, festival officials said.