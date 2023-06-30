Oregon BottleDrop announces third annual Hidden Bottle Hunt

EUGENE, Ore. – For the third year in a row, Oregon BottleDrop is helping families get outside to explore nature in a fun and unique way.
The third annual Hidden Bottle Hunt, hosted by the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, starts on July 5 and continues through July 9, and features six commemorative bottles hidden in parks and trails throughout Oregon, OBRC officials said. OBRC said that the event celebrates Oregon’s history of environmental stewardship and is intended to help inspire community support for local charities.
“Oregon’s Bottle Bill leads the nation in recycling quality and outcomes, and helps protect our state’s rivers, beaches, roadsides and special places,” said Eric Chambers, vice president of strategy and outreach for OBRC. “We’re thrilled to invite Oregonians to celebrate our iconic first-in-the-nation Bottle Bill by getting outside and hunting for the commemorative bottles in some of those special places across the state.”
The event features six separate, simultaneous hunts spread geographically throughout the state, OBRC said. Organizers said that one clue per bottle per day will be released by OBRC, leading treasure hunters to the hidden bottles. OBRC said the first clue will be announced at 10 a.m. on July 5, and the final clue issued at 10 a.m. on July 9, or until each bottle is found.
Winners get to keep the commemorative bottles and select nonprofit to receive a $1,000 donation through Oregon BottleDrop’s Containers for Change Program, event organizers said.
According to the dedicated event webpage, OBRC and the BottleDrop network operate statewide container redemption operations in five zones throughout Oregon, with Zone 2 including Benton, Linn, Lane, Coos and Douglas counties.
More information about the Hidden Bottle Hunt and sign up for daily clues online.