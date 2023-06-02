Oregon Charter Academy is state's first online school to join Future Farmers of America

ALBANY, Ore. – The Oregon Charter Academy officially joined the Future Farmers of America organization in a signing ceremony held on Friday morning.
More significantly, it is the first and only online school in the state to partner with the FFA organization. The FFA organization helps encourage students and allows them to gain experience in veterinary science, and membership also affords students opportunities to apply for scholarships, participate in competitions and more.
“It's going to be an extensive way to connect with other students, to encourage networking, along with getting some hands-on experience in veterinary science. I am very excited about the community aspect of it, and can't wait to meet up with everyone,” said Ingrid Peterson, ORCA’s FFA Vice President.
The Oregon FFA organization is a career and technical organization that supports agricultural education. Students enrolled in ORCA’s Veterinary Science pathway courses within the ASCEND career and technical education program will automatically be a part of the FFA program.
ORCA was established 18 years ago as Oregon Connections Academy before becoming independent in 2020. It serves students in grades K through 12 with advanced technology and customizable curriculum.
The Oregon FFA organization was established in 1929 as an educational and practical means of teaching younger generations about the science, business, and art of agriculture, according to the FFA web site.