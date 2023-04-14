Oregon Coast Humane Society to host microchipping and vaccination clinic

FLORENCE, Ore. – Chip, chip, hooray! Your pet's shot at getting affordably microchipped and vaccinated is coming soon, thanks to the Oregon Coast Humane Society (OCHS).
OCHS will offer a community microchip and vaccine clinic on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its Florence shelter, located at 2840 Rhododendron Drive, organizers said.
Organizers said that the clinic is open to all healthy dogs and cats more than eight weeks old and by appointment only.
OCHS officials said microchips will cost $40 and vaccines are $20 each.
Organizers said they hope to address a variety of pet health-related issues, including an observed rise in preventable illnesses.
OCHS officials also said they are seeing increasing numbers of stray animals at their shelter, which they said is a reflection of nationwide struggles that include veterinarian shortages and kennels filled to capacity.
“Our local vet clinics are overwhelmed with animals needing care,” said Elizabeth Thompson, executive director of OCHS. “We’ve seen an increase in diseases that could be prevented with a simple vaccine, like kennel cough and distemper. We are glad to help animal lovers in our area care for their pets by offering this low-cost clinic as a public service.”
To make an appointment for microchips or vaccines, call 541-997-4277. Applications can be made on the OCHS website but an appointment is still required, organizers said.