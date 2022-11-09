Oregon Coast Humane Society to host photos with Santa Paws and pet food drive

FLORENCE, Ore. -- Santa Paws is coming to town to help the Oregon Coast Humane Society rustle up donations of money for local shelters and pet food for families.
OCHS is inviting community members to bring their pets and family members to take pictures with Santa on November 19. The event is scheduled to happen between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Shipping Solutions at 2006 US-101 in Florence, and OCHS says pictures taken at the event can be emailed or printed after the event. OCHS is suggesting donations of about $15 for pictures taken at the event, and says those donations will support the shelter and community animals in Florence.
At the same time, OCHS will also be hosting a pet food drive in the Habitat for Humanity parking lot nearby. OCHS says they feed over 350 pets in the community each month, and that the need has never been greater. OCHS said many families are hit hard by economic conditions after the COVID-19 pandemic, and are struggling to feed their pets and rely on the generosity of their neighbors to make sure their pets don’t go hungry.