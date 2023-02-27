Oregon coffee company raises over $17,000 for food bank

EUGENE, Ore. -- Dutch Bros, a Grants Pass-based coffee company, raised more than $17,000 for Food for Lane County this year as part of an annual food drive, the company announced Monday.
According to Dutch Bros, coffee shops in Eugene and Springfield donated $1 from every drink sold to Food for Lane County for its annual Dutch Luv Day on February 17. The company said locations in Eugene and Springfield donated more than $17,000 to the food bank as part of this year’s event.
“We’re thrilled to announce the results of this year’s Dutch Luv day. Every year, our customers continue to amaze us with their generosity and commitment to supporting our communities,” said Katie Hutchison, vice president of philanthropy at Dutch Bros Coffee. “We’re so grateful to those who made this day possible; our customers, crews and the food organizations working to feed our communities.”
Dutch Bros said their Dutch Luv day event started as a canned food drive 17 years ago, but has grown to become one of their largest giveback days, dedicated to helping support the communities they serve. This year, Dutch Bros said they raised more than $900,000 across its about 700 locations, which will go to help serve families in need.