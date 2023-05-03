Oregon Community Credit Union to host May 6 Shred Fest

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon Community Credit Union will host its annual Shred Fest where residents can securely get rid of sensitive documents.
Oregon Community Credit Union’s annual event, set for Saturday, May 6, will allow folks to drop off up to four boxes of such documents as bank statements and tax records and shredded for free, OCCU officials said. The credit union is asking that folks bring at least one canned item for Food for Lane County.
The event is happening from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.at the OCCU headquarters at 2880 Chad Drive. Also, OCCU members can have up to two documents shredded for free any day between now and May 15.
The purpose of the event is to provide safe disposal of sensitive information and protection against fraud and identity theft. Last year, OCCU shredded more than 6,000 pounds of documents and donated more than 1,600 pounds of food to Food for Lane County.
OCCU has been holding the Shred Fest events for more than a decade, said Laura Brown, OCCU’s community engagement manager. While the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed an in-person event, OCCU was still able to assist members with in-branch shredding.
The event returned to its in-person format over the last two years, and Brown said they are looking forward to hosting it this Saturday. The event is not exclusive to OCCU members but is open to all individuals, families, and businesses, Brown said.