Oregon Community Credit Union to host May 6 Shred Fest

OCCU work week

EUGENE, Ore. – Get shreddy, shredheads, your time is coming soon.

OCCU’s Shred Fest will be held on May 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their Chad Drive headquarters. Organizers ask participants bring at least one canned food item to be donated to Food For Lane County.

However, anyone can also have up to two boxes of documents shredded for free any day between now and May 15, organizers said.

The event’s benefits include recycling unneeded documents and also the safe destruction of materials containing personal information, such as tax records or bank statements, organizers said.

“The financial wellness of our members and community is at the core of what we do,” said Matthew Wilson, OCCU’s vice president of risk and administration. “Simply throwing away or recycling documents with personal information is not a secure way of disposing of them. With Shred Fest, we’re giving our community the opportunity to protect themselves from fraud, identity theft and other crimes that can come with unsafe disposal of sensitive documents.”

For more information, contact Oregon Community Credit Union.

