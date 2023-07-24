Oregon Community Credit Union's four-day work week pilot program shows benefits

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon Community Credit Union officials said that a pilot program launched this past spring to test a four-day, 32-hour workweek in its Member Contact Center has proven beneficial to both members and employees.

OCCU launched the program in March as a trial program and surveys conducted since the program began have shown an increase in member satisfaction and a decrease in complaints on calls, the credit union said. Additionally, one of the most dramatic findings has been a huge drop in call abandonment and an 18% increase in monthly call volume at the call center, OCCU officials said.

OCCU said that as part of the pilot program, full-time members worked four eight-hour shifts instead of five while earning the same amount of weekly pay.

“The program has already led to a marked improvement in the health and well-being among participating team members while keeping member service levels well above benchmarks,” said Ron Neumann, OCCU president & CEO. “While we’re still in the pilot phase of this program, these results have exceeded our expectations, and we look forward to seeing how the remaining months of the pilot perform.”

Other goals of the pilot program included reducing employee turnover and absenteeism, OCCU said. The credit union said that turnover dropped to near zero during the program and unplanned time off per team member decreased by almost 50%.

The program will continue for at least six more months to determine its long-term sustainability and effectiveness, OCCU officials said.