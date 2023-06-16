Oregon counties receive more than $27 million through Payment in Lieu of Taxes

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senators Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) announced on Friday the distribution of more than $27 million to Oregon’s 36 counties through the Payment In Lieu of Taxes program, state officials said.
State officials said the PILT program was established to help provide funding to vital services in rural communities in absence of tax revenue from federal lands. PILT payments cover federal lands administered by the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Park Service, officials said.
“This annual federal investment in communities throughout Oregon and nationwide supports quality schools, reliable roads and stable public safety with both firefighting and law enforcement,” Sen. Wyden said. “These vital resources are especially crucial for rural Oregonians, and I’ll always work to ensure this lifeline remains robust for our entire state.”
County payments are calculated based upon the number of acres of federal land and population of a county or jurisdiction, state officials said. The state said that the payments fund services that include roads, schools, law enforcement, and local firefighters.
Recipients and their funding distributions included:
- Benton County: $149,842
- Coos County: $613,893
- Douglas County: $746,359
- Lane County: $781,686
- Linn County: $252,497
A full list of the entire state’s funding distributions can be found here.