Oregon court officials warn of fake jury duty calls

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Judicial Department is warning citizens to keep a wary eye out for scams threatening penalties for failing to comply with jury service.

The OJD said they are the subject of fraudulent phone calls, emails, or texts threatening recipients with fines, prosecution, or jail time for failing to show up to jury duty. Officials said they most recently heard reports of the scam from the Willamette Valley area, but believe other areas may have also been targeted. Phone scams threatening legal penalties if the victim does not comply with some legal action are not new, but it is rare for the court system itself to be the subject of such activity.

The OJD said victims of the scam will be told that they owe fines for not responding to a jury summons. They are then told to buy prepaid debit or gift cards and give the card details to the scammers over the phone or in person, officials said. The OJD said that state and federal courts will never require anyone to provide sensitive information in a phone call, or via email or text. Courts may provide jury notices and reminders by text, but will never ask for personal information, make threats, or demand payment.

Court officials offered some recommendations on what to do if you receive a scam call demanding money. They said not to provide the requested information or payment, not to reply directly to the text or email, and not to click any links or open any attachments, even if it seems to be coming from an official source. If possible, officials recommend getting the caller’s name and number before hanging up and directly contacting the local circuit court jury coordinator to verify the contact.

If you have given out personal information, keep an eye on your account statements and credit reports, and report any thefts to local law enforcement and the Federal Trade Commission. Also, officials recommend contacting a credit bureau to ask to place a fraud alert on your credit history.