Oregon court sentences Nevada man to 25 years in federal prison for sexually abusing child

PORTLAND, Ore. – A Nevada man will spend 25 years in federal prison for sexually assaulting and abusing a child in Oregon and several other states, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Oregon reported Thursday.
Court documents state that Albert Wayne Welling, 60, of Nevada, repeatedly sexually abused and assaulted a child beginning when the child was in kindergarten. Authorities said the child would go with Welling, who was an interstate truck driver, on interstate trips and stay in hotels with him in Oregon, Nevada and other states. Authorities said Welling abused the child almost daily, but acted as though he was in an adult sexual and romantic relationship with the child. Welling would reportedly give the child gifts and let them use a debit card he funded, but would tell the child, “you owe me.”
Court documents say the child victim bravely reported the abuse in September 2020. The U.S. Attorney’s office says the FBI Eugene Resident Agency and Cottage Grove Police Department investigated the case. Authorities said on October 15, 2020 Welling was charged with aggravated sexual abuse of a child, with numerous other child sexual abuse charges being added on July 21, 2022. Welling was found guilty on all counts on which he was tried on July 26, and on November 3 was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison with a lifetime of probation after his release.