Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM PDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington,
Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From 8 AM Friday to 1 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 17 to 22 ft at 12 seconds and southwest winds 25
to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A coastal jet will enhance winds Thursday
evening. Southwest to west gales return Friday evening and veer
to northwest behind the front Friday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Oregon court sentences Nevada man to 25 years in federal prison for sexually abusing child

Police lights

PORTLAND, Ore. – A Nevada man will spend 25 years in federal prison for sexually assaulting and abusing a child in Oregon and several other states, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Oregon reported Thursday.

Court documents state that Albert Wayne Welling, 60, of Nevada, repeatedly sexually abused and assaulted a child beginning when the child was in kindergarten. Authorities said the child would go with Welling, who was an interstate truck driver, on interstate trips and stay in hotels with him in Oregon, Nevada and other states. Authorities said Welling abused the child almost daily, but acted as though he was in an adult sexual and romantic relationship with the child. Welling would reportedly give the child gifts and let them use a debit card he funded, but would tell the child, “you owe me.”

Albert Wayne Welling

Albert Wayne Welling in 2020

Court documents say the child victim bravely reported the abuse in September 2020. The U.S. Attorney’s office says the FBI Eugene Resident Agency and Cottage Grove Police Department investigated the case. Authorities said on October 15, 2020 Welling was charged with aggravated sexual abuse of a child, with numerous other child sexual abuse charges being added on July 21, 2022. Welling was found guilty on all counts on which he was tried on July 26, and on November 3 was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison with a lifetime of probation after his release.

