Oregon Democrats and Republicans unveil 2023 legislative goals

SALEM, Ore. -- With the start of Oregon’s 2023 legislative session, Democrats and Republicans in the state Senate and House of Representatives are announcing their goals for what they want to accomplish in the coming year.
House and Senate Democrats say they’ve heard from Oregonians in every corner of the state, and have a clear idea of the priorities Oregonians want addressed. Those include housing affordability and homelessness, improved behavioral health and addiction services, stronger schools, addressing crime, and the economy. House Democrats also said they would legislate to protect access to reproductive health and strengthen Oregon’s democracy.
House Republicans also outlined their agenda for 2023, which bore several similarities to the Democratic agenda. They plan to address housing, homelessness, and mental health; prioritize fiscal responsibility; support law enforcement and increase community safety; and protect rural Oregon and its natural resource economy. Of note is a planned action item to reform Measure 110, a law that decriminalized many drugs.
Democrats hold a majority in the House, with 35 members in the 60-person governing body, and in the Senate, with 17 of its 30 members being Democrats. Even so, Democratic representatives expressed confidence in being able to achieve their goals with a bipartisan effort, saying that Democrats and Republicans alike can agree on the issues. In separate statements, both Democrats and Republicans said low-income families, small businesses, and rural areas have borne the brunt of Oregon’s economic, educational and social disruptions.
“Oregonians from all political perspectives agree on what issues we need to address,” said House Speaker Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis). “Together, Democrats and Republicans will take on tough issues from homelessness to behavioral health this session—we will work to make things better while having challenging conversations to deliver on these and many other issues.”