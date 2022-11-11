Oregon Democrats projected to lose supermajority in state legislature

SALEM, Ore. -- Even as votes are still being tallied, it appears Oregon Democrats are going to lose their supermajority in the state legislature.
In the Oregon Senate, it appears Republicans Cedric Hayden, Kim Thatcher and Suzanne Weber will win seats that were held by Democrats. The Democrats needed to keep 18 seats in the state senate to maintain their supermajority, but with Democrats projected to hold 16 seats and Republicans projected to hold 12, the supermajority has slipped away. In the Oregon House of Representatives, it appears the supermajority is gone there as well, with Democrats expected to lose three seats to the Republicans. Democrats needed to keep 36 seats for the house supermajority, but it seems that they will have 34 once the election results are certified.
Having a supermajority is important for the Democrats because it allows them to pass tax bills without any help from Republicans. One example of this is when, in 2019, the House and Senate passed the Student Success Act which taxed business and will raise about $1 billion each year for schools. Without the supermajority, Democrats can still pass tax measures but they will need votes from at least two Republicans or independents.
Oregon Republicans are calling this a victory. In a statement, the Republican State Leadership Committee President Dee Duncan said:
“Republicans’ strong performance this week shows voters want balance in Salem. The end of Democrats’ unchecked power in the legislature means the brakes can be applied to their radical liberal agenda. This is a major step in the right direction for Oregon and a foothold for Republicans to expand upon these gains in the future.”
Meanwhile, the Democrats are holding out a positive attitude. The Chair of the Democratic Party of Oregon, KC Hanson, said in a statement:
“Races for the Oregon Legislature will sort out over the next few days, and we expect to continue to hold majorities in both chambers. What is clear is that our candidates left it all on the field.”