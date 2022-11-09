Oregon Department of Agriculture receives funding to battle invasive tree-killing beetles

SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Agriculture has requested and received $550,000 to fund efforts to combat the emerald ash borer, an invasive species of beetle that ODA officials say could devastate Oregon habitats.
The emerald ash borer is a beetle native to northeast Asia that naturally infests ash trees. The ODA says ash borers were first sighted in Forest Grove, Oregon, on June 30, 2022. ODA officials say that if the species becomes established in Oregon, habitats dominated by native Oregon ash trees such as wetlands and riparian zones could be devastated. Officials said that even ash trees in cities could be infested and killed.
ODA says ash borers have thus far only been detected in Forest Grove in Washington County, but the insect is dormant for most of the year. Officials say they are currently working to educate the public and those who work with trees to detect and identify ash borers and infested trees. The ODA says their aim is to determine how fast the insect spreads, then stop that spread by exterminating beetles, collecting green waste, and educating communities about the threat posed by the insect. The ODA says a task force with the job of dealing with the ash borer situation is conducting research to figure out the best place to release biological control agents or natural enemies of the beetle. Officials say four tiny stingless wasp species are being considered as soldiers in the fight against the beetles, as they are harmless to humans but are the beetles’ natural predators.
The ODA is encouraging the public to report sightings of the emerald ash borer to the Oregon Invasive Species Council hotline website. The emerald ash borer looks similar to many benign species of insect, so officials have created a chart to help people identify the invasive insect.