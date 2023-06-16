Oregon Department of Agriculture renews quarantine to slow spread of tree-killing bug

FOREST GROVE, Ore. -- As part of an effort to halt the spread of an invasive insect that could decimate Oregon’s trees, the Oregon Department of Agriculture has blocked the movement of tree materials from the area where the bug has been detected.
The emerald ash borer is a beetle native to northeast Asia that naturally infests ash trees. The ODA said ash borers were first sighted in Forest Grove, Oregon, on June 30, 2022. ODA officials said that if the species becomes established in Oregon, habitats dominated by native Oregon ash trees such as wetlands and riparian zones could be devastated. Officials said that even ash trees in cities could be infested and killed.
A year after the beetle’s first detection in Oregon, the ODA said it still hasn’t been found outside of the city limits of Forest Grove. However, in an effort to make sure the ash borer population stays in Forest Grove long enough to be eliminated or relocated, the ODA has established a temporary quarantine of the town that blocks tree materials that could carry the beetle or its larva. The quarantine includes but is not limited to ash tree and white fringe tree logs, green lumber, nursery stock, scion wood, bud wood, chips larger than 1 inch by 1 inch, mulch, stumps, roots, branches, and firewood of hardwood species. Such specimens are disallowed from leaving the city limits of Forest Grove.