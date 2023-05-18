Oregon Department of Revenue to publicly name delinquent taxpayers on website

SALEM, Ore. – Starting in mid-July, the Oregon Department of Revenue (DOR) will post the names of people and businesses seriously behind on their tax payments on the department’s website.
The DOR said the names of people and businesses who owe more than $50,000 in unpaid taxes will be posted on the department’s website starting on July 14, 2023. The DOR said taxpayers who might be posted on the website will be notified by mail before their names are posted. The delinquent taxpayer’s name won’t be the only thing posted: the DOR will also post their current city and state of residence, lien identification number, current amount due and other information.
The Oregon Department of Revenue said a taxpayer who doesn’t want their information posted will have to pay their tax debt in full or enter into a department-approved payment plan that will resolve their debt by the deadline in the notice they receive.
“Affected taxpayers should contact us as soon as they receive a notice to resolve the debt,” said Deanna Mack, Collection Division administrator for DOR. “Publishing this list will support our efforts to collect the revenue that our state counts on.”
The Oregon Department of Revenue has the authorization to post delinquent taxpayer’s names online thanks to Senate Bill 523, a 2019 bill passed specifically to grant such power. The DOR said they initially planned to launch the program in March 2020, but postponed it because of concerns for financial hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many states already publicly post information about delinquent taxpayers, including California, Delaware, New York, and Florida, among many others.