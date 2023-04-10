Oregon DEQ encourages food waste prevention during week-long campaign

SALEM – As part of Food Waste Prevention Week, Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality is promoting the benefits of food waste reduction, state officials said.
The campaign began on Monday and continues through Sunday, April 16, DEQ officials said. State officials said benefits of reducing food waste range from economic to environmental.
“By shining a light on the benefits of preventing food waste, we hope Oregon households will learn approaches they can use right now to avoid throwing away food,” says Elaine Blatt, DEQ senior policy and program analyst. “It makes sense on so many levels, whether it’s spending less at the supermarket or reducing the use of chemical fertilizers to grow food that doesn’t get eaten.”
DEQ officials said they are partnering with 42 local governments and community organizations statewide this year.
According to state officials, one-third of all food in the U.S. is wasted and costs every Oregon household an average of $1,800 annually. Wasted food is the second highest contributor to greenhouse gases generated in Oregon, DEQ officials said.
Preventing food waste is one of the easiest ways to fight climate change, state officials said.
Simple food waste prevention tips offered include proper food storage for longer shelf life, freezing for later use and finishing leftovers, state officials said.
More tips on food waste prevention can be found online. Additional information on food waste prevention week can also be found on this website.