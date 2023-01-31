 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 PM
PST THURSDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 8
seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected. For the Gale Watch, seas 13 to 18 ft at 12 seconds and
south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 7 PM Wednesday to 10 PM PST
Thursday. Gale Watch, from Thursday evening through Friday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

Oregon Ducks' new golf facility begins construction in Creswell

  • Updated
  • 0
Emerald Valley Golf Club

CRESWELL, Ore. -- Construction has started for the new Oregon Ducks’ golf facility at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell.

The facility is nicknamed “The Jake” after former Duck golfers Peter and Jan Jacobsen. The Ducks’ men’s and women’s golf teams have both practiced at Emerald Valley for a number of years, but now they will have an indoor facility to practice in when the weather isn’t good for golf. Laine Wortman, the general manager of the golf club, says he hopes the facility will be done in time for next fall’s golf season, which will be in early September.

“We're hoping the facility is done by the start of next fall’s golf season which, would be early September,” Wortman said. “That gives them about seven to eight months to complete it, but at this point we're just happy that there's shovels in the ground right now.”

The 6,000 square foot indoor facility will be for both the women’s and men’s golf teams. It will be loaded with the latest technology, three new driving range bays, an indoor putting area, and an area for student-athletes to study.

Tags

