Oregon economists project nearly $2 billion surplus in state revenue; lawmakers react

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s Office of Economic Analysis has projected a sizable surplus in projected revenue, and government officials are clamoring to make sure that extra money is spent wisely.
The most recent quarterly revenue forecast from the Office of Economic Analysis projects an extra $1.96 billion in state revenue. State lawmakers such as Governor Tina Kotek, Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp (R – Bend) and House Majority Leader Julie Fahey (D – West Eugene & Veneta) are looking to make sure the extra funds are spent on issues that Oregonians most want addressed.
“Oregonians have clear expectations for legislators to address our housing crisis, ensure that our behavioral health system is accessible in every part of the state, and set up our youngest students for success,” Governor Kotek said. “The revenue forecast lays the path for bold leadership. We cannot afford to squander this opportunity, and I look forward to a continued partnership with legislative leaders to deliver results for all regions of the state.”
Governor Kotek said the forecasted windfall presents an opportunity to address several issues that weren’t originally in her recommended budget. Included in her new recommendations were $64 million for water infrastructure issues in small and rural communities across the state; $207 million for Oregon’s wildfire protection system; $6.3 million for public safety officer training; and $6.7 million to address the backlog for updating the state’s sex offender registry at the Oregon Board of Parole.
House Majority Leader Julie Fahey said the expected revenue surplus is great news for Oregon’s economy. However, she also said that many Oregonians still struggle to make ends meet with wages that are not keeping up with inflation.
“This means now more than ever, it’s critical we invest state revenues and deliver on the most pressing issues Oregonians face -- from education and behavioral health to safer communities, homelessness and stable, affordable housing for Oregonians,” Fahey said.
Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp pointed out that the increased revenue meant an even bigger tax kicker for Oregonians. If the Office of Economic Analysis’ projections hold true, the personal kicker will be up to $5.5 billion and the corporate kicker will be around $1.8 billion. However, Knopp also railed against government spending, and tied the forecast into the ongoing Republican protest in the Oregon Senate.
“Senate Democrats must come to the table in good faith, abandon their uncompromising, unlawful, unconstitutional agenda, and allow us to participate in floor sessions,” Knopp said. “Senate Republicans have been clear that we are willing to pass substantially bipartisan budgets and bills that comply with the law.”