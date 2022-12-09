Oregon Elections Director to resign, citing proliferation of disinformation

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon Elections Director Deborah Scroggin has submitted her letter of resignation and will leave office on January 20, 2023, the Oregon Secretary of State’s office announced Friday.
In her letter of resignation, Scroggin thanked Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan for the opportunity to serve Oregonians as Director of the Oregon Elections Division, but said careful consideration has led her to seek other opportunities outside the Secretary’s office. Scroggin said that misinformation and disinformation has made the work of administering elections extremely challenging, and that funding uncertainty has placed stress on state and county institutions. Nonetheless, Scroggin said they have made progress on building strong systems that she said will protect democracy in Oregon.
“Deborah has a lot to offer elections administration at a time when this work is so critical for our country,” said Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “I thank Deborah for her service to Oregon and wish her the best of luck in the future.”
Sec. Fagan said Molly Woon, Strategic Projects Director and Senior Advisor to Sec. Fagan, will take over Scroggin’s position until a permanent replacement is hired. Sec. Fagan expressed confidence in Woon, citing her 15 years of experience in public service and recent work with elections in Oregon, including dispersing $2 million in election modernization funds.