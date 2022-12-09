 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST SATURDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, seas 18 to 23 ft at 12 seconds
and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt expected.
For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas
12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 25 to 35 kt with
gusts up to 50 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas
9 to 13 ft at 13 seconds and south winds 15 to 20 kt with
gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Storm Warning, until 1 AM PST Saturday. Hazardous Seas
Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM PST Saturday. Small Craft
Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or
occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take
shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and
consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds
and waves subside.

&&

Weather Alert

Oregon Elections Director to resign, citing proliferation of disinformation

  • Updated
  • 0
Oregon Capitol building

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon Elections Director Deborah Scroggin has submitted her letter of resignation and will leave office on January 20, 2023, the Oregon Secretary of State’s office announced Friday.

In her letter of resignation, Scroggin thanked Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan for the opportunity to serve Oregonians as Director of the Oregon Elections Division, but said careful consideration has led her to seek other opportunities outside the Secretary’s office. Scroggin said that misinformation and disinformation has made the work of administering elections extremely challenging, and that funding uncertainty has placed stress on state and county institutions. Nonetheless, Scroggin said they have made progress on building strong systems that she said will protect democracy in Oregon.

“Deborah has a lot to offer elections administration at a time when this work is so critical for our country,” said Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “I thank Deborah for her service to Oregon and wish her the best of luck in the future.”

Sec. Fagan said Molly Woon, Strategic Projects Director and Senior Advisor to Sec. Fagan, will take over Scroggin’s position until a permanent replacement is hired. Sec. Fagan expressed confidence in Woon, citing her 15 years of experience in public service and recent work with elections in Oregon, including dispersing $2 million in election modernization funds.

