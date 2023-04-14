Oregon Electric Station sees revitalization and new development in downtown Eugene

EUGENE, Ore -- At pair of new developments in downtown Eugene seek to attract more people to live and do business in the area.
The projects were announced on Friday, April 14 at 10:30 a.m. in front of the Oregon Electric Station. The Station will once again open it's doors, this time as part of the Old Spaghetti Factory restaurant chain. The chain is an Oregon-based company with restaurants in Portland and Corvallis. This new site on the Willamette River is the 43rd newest restaurant in the country.
Dean Griffith is the president of the Old Spaghetti Factory. When he heard the Oregon Electric Station would be an available venue, he didn't hesitate to inquire about the place. As a company, Griffith said they specialize in giving new life to old places, but he also said he wants to keep the spirit of the Oregon Electric Station intact.
"This building is iconic," Griffith said. "It's unbelievable on the inside, we couldn't be more happy with what the previous ownership has done."
Griffith also said they will be operating on a 10-to-15 year lease. The remodel of the interior of the restaurant is still being calculated, but it's expected to cost millions of dollars.
As one of Eugene's oldest and most iconic buildings, there is a lot of history attached to the building. Not everyone is excited about the revitalization. Some older Eugene residents have a strong connection to the old Oregon Electric Station.
Teresa Frizzell, a longtime Eugene Resident, said, "I'm not too excited about that. I loved the bar atmosphere and the room we used to go dancing in a lot."
Despite her hesitancy and nostalgia, Frizzell believes development is important in the downtown area. She thinks the restaurant will be successful especially for families.
"The Old Spaghetti Factory will probably be a fun place for families to take their children," she said. "I think it will be a good downtown restaurant."
Adjacent to the Oregon Electric Station, a new set of apartments will be constructed. The new apartment building will contain, among other things, 176 apartment units, that can hold close to 300 people. The building will feature multiple bedrooms and over 300 secure parking spaces. On the ground floor, there will be a retail section open to residents in the apartments as well as the greater community. The new building is projected to be seven stories tall and is expected to cost $100 million.
The man helping push forward these projects is Brian Obie, the President and principal owner of Obie Industries Incorporated. He's hopeful this expansion serves as a stepping stone for other projects.
"We're hopeful that we can attract a clinic to the neighborhood, we're hopeful we can attract a community food market to the neighborhood," Obie said. "That will add ambience to those that live here as well as others."
The Obie family already owns a number of buildings in downtown, including the famous Gordon Hotel.