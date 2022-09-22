Oregon emergency workers warn of workforce shortage

SALEM, Ore. -- Critical workforce shortages of Emergency Medical Services employees will soon have a negative impact on timely care and public health, medical providers from the Oregon State Ambulance Association and Oregon Fire Chiefs Association said Thursday.
EMS officials say their agencies have faced numerous challenges since 2020. These include workforce burnout, the increased cost of fuel and supplies, and the loss of two years of paramedic school cohorts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Emergency workers say these challenges directly impact their ability to directly respond to medical emergencies and other emergency calls.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ employment projections program says that between 2020 and 2030, EMTs, paramedics and health technicians are projected to leave their jobs at a rate of 11%, higher than any other occupation category in the US economy. In Oregon, a survey done by the OSAA and Oregon Fire Chiefs shows the state’s private and public EMS agencies are seeing between 50% and 70% less paramedic applicants since the start of the pandemic. Furthermore, officials say the demand for paramedics has increased significantly but the number of EMS workers getting licensed has stayed more-or-less the same.