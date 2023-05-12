Oregon FAIR Plan board raises last resort insurance coverage amounts, state says

SALEM, Ore. –Oregon consumer and business service officials said on Thursday that the Oregon FAIR Plan Association board increased coverage limits on personal and commercial dwellings.
The Oregon FAIR Plan, which is the state’s insurer of last resort, increased retention limits to $600,000 for personal dwellings and $1 million for commercial dwellings, state officials said.
Officials said that previous coverage limits were $400,000 and $700,000, respectively.
The state said that the increase took effect on May 1 and is the first increase in coverage limits since 2016. Increased wildfire risk statewide and increases in both housing values and construction costs are the drivers of the bump, state officials said.
“The FAIR Plan coverage increases were needed and it will allow the association to be accessible to more Oregon residents who need this type of insurance,” said Insurance Commissioner Andrew Stolfi, who is also the director of the Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS), which includes DFR.
The Oregon FAIR Plan writes policies only for homes, commercial property and farms and serve people and businesses who cannot get insurance in the standard market, state officials said. State officials said the plan is not funded by taxpayers.
A retention limit is the maximum amount an insurance company will pay for claims, Oregon officials said. State officials said all insurance companies licensed to write property insurance policies in Oregon are required to be a member of the Oregon FAIR Plan Association.
More information on the Oregon FAIR Plan can be found online.