...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Unseasonably warm to hot conditions with maximum
temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Minimum temperatures
generally dipping into the mid 50s to lower 60s early each
morning.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Urban centers and locations above the
valley floors will remain the warmest overnight, with morning
lows potentially holding in the mid to upper 60s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, seek air-conditioned locations if
possible, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and
neighbors. Children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Oregon FAIR Plan board raises last resort insurance coverage amounts, state says

Structure Fire

SALEM, Ore. –Oregon consumer and business service officials said on Thursday that the Oregon FAIR Plan Association board increased coverage limits on personal and commercial dwellings.

The Oregon FAIR Plan, which is the state’s insurer of last resort, increased retention limits to $600,000 for personal dwellings and $1 million for commercial dwellings, state officials said.

Officials said that previous coverage limits were $400,000 and $700,000, respectively.

The state said that the increase took effect on May 1 and is the first increase in coverage limits since 2016. Increased wildfire risk statewide and increases in both housing values and construction costs are the drivers of the bump, state officials said.

“The FAIR Plan coverage increases were needed and it will allow the association to be accessible to more Oregon residents who need this type of insurance,” said Insurance Commissioner Andrew Stolfi, who is also the director of the Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS), which includes DFR.

The Oregon FAIR Plan writes policies only for homes, commercial property and farms and serve people and businesses who cannot get insurance in the standard market, state officials said. State officials said the plan is not funded by taxpayers.

A retention limit is the maximum amount an insurance company will pay for claims, Oregon officials said. State officials said all insurance companies licensed to write property insurance policies in Oregon are required to be a member of the Oregon FAIR Plan Association.

More information on the Oregon FAIR Plan can be found online.

