Oregon Fire Marshal calling in out-of-state task forces to help with wildfires

Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO STRONG EAST WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY EXPECTED FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... .A strong area of low pressure along the Oregon and California coasts will bring an increased chance for moderate to strong east winds with critically dry conditions to northwest Oregon and southwest Washington through Saturday. These conditions will begin impacting the Oregon Cascades tonight and then spread to the rest of the area by Friday morning, persisting through Saturday evening. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 602, 603, 604, 665, AND 667... * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 663 Eastern Gifford Pinchot National Forest Mt Adams Ranger District, Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa Hills and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands. * WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph can be expected near the west end of the Columbia Gorge and Oregon Coast Range ridges. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&