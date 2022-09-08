Oregon Fire Marshal calling in out-of-state task forces to help with wildfires

SALEM, Ore. -- To bolster firefighting efforts ahead of forecasted high temperatures and heavy winds, the Oregon office of State Fire Marshal has requested three task forces from Washington.
One task force will go to help fight the Double Creek Fire in northeastern Oregon, which is burning 100,977 acres near the Oregon/Idaho state line as of September 8. The other two will be stationed in Wasco and Lane Counties, a move the Fire Marshal says will allow for a more rapid response to any new fires that may start in the coming hot days.
The weekend of September 9 through September 11 is expected to see hot days with low humidity throughout western and southern Oregon. In addition, easterly winds are expected to blow at high speeds through woodlands. Officials say these factors combine to create a high risk of wildfire over the weekend.