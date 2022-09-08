 Skip to main content
...MODERATE TO STRONG EAST WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY EXPECTED FRIDAY
THROUGH SATURDAY...

.A strong area of low pressure along the Oregon and California
coasts will bring an increased chance for moderate to strong east
winds with critically dry conditions to northwest Oregon and
southwest Washington through Saturday. These conditions will
begin impacting the Oregon Cascades tonight and then spread to the
rest of the area by Friday morning, persisting through Saturday
evening.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM
PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 602, 603, 604, 665, AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South
Washington Cascades and Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 663
Eastern Gifford Pinchot National Forest Mt Adams Ranger
District, Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa Hills and Fire
Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. East
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph can be expected
near the west end of the Columbia Gorge and Oregon Coast Range
ridges.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Oregon Fire Marshal calling in out-of-state task forces to help with wildfires

  Updated
  • 0
DFPA wildland firefighters
Courtesy: Douglas Forest Protective Association.

SALEM, Ore. -- To bolster firefighting efforts ahead of forecasted high temperatures and heavy winds, the Oregon office of State Fire Marshal has requested three task forces from Washington.

One task force will go to help fight the Double Creek Fire in northeastern Oregon, which is burning 100,977 acres near the Oregon/Idaho state line as of September 8. The other two will be stationed in Wasco and Lane Counties, a move the Fire Marshal says will allow for a more rapid response to any new fires that may start in the coming hot days.

The weekend of September 9 through September 11 is expected to see hot days with low humidity throughout western and southern Oregon. In addition, easterly winds are expected to blow at high speeds through woodlands. Officials say these factors combine to create a high risk of wildfire over the weekend.

